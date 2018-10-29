Janet Marie Parker 57, of Waterford, passed away with her loving family by her side on Oct. 24, 2018. Janet was born in Milwaukee to Ernest and Judith (nee Kolvenbach) Zwicke on Sept. 13, 1961. She grew up in the Milwaukee area. After graduating from Bay View High School in 1980, she continued her education, obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in Natural Resources in 1984. While attending college, Janet met Eric C. Parker. They were married Apr. 22, 1985 at St. John the Devine Episcopal Church in Burlington. She was the owner of Parker Soil Evaluations in the 1990’s and early 2000’s in addition to staying at home for her two children, Angela and Dustin during their formative years. She then worked as an Aid/Direct instructor for reading and comprehension at Waterford Graded Schools. In 2012 Janet received her Certified Registered Paralegal certificate and began a new career, most recently as a corporate Paralegal for Advicent Solutions in Milwaukee.

Janet loved to downhill ski, swim in her pool with her grandson, and travel and camp with her family. Janet’s love for her family and grandson will continue to be felt.

Janet is survived by her loving parents, Ernest and Judith; her loving husband Eric; children, Angela (Andrew) Van Sistine and Dustin (Sarah) Parker-Ford; grandchildren, Curtis Van Sistine and his future sibling; brother, Ernest Zwicke Jr.; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her sister Jennifer Martin and brother Russell Zwicke.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Mealy Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 from 1:30 to 3:44 p.m. with the Memorial Service beginning at 4 p.m.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, Janet’s family suggests memorials to Eric Parker to be distributed as per Janet’s wishes.

Janet’s family would like to thank the staff of Seasons Hospice in Waukesha for the loving care they gave Janet during this very difficult time.

Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

