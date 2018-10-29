Dolores R. Terry, 91, of Salem, passed away on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 at Manor Care in Kenosha.

Dolores was born in Burlington on May 8, 1927 to Bernard and Alvina (nee Toelle) Richter. She spent her early life in New Munster and graduated from St. Alphonsus Catholic School. On Aug. 20, 1949 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to John Terry. Following marriage, they made their home on the family farm in Kenosha County. John preceded her in death on September 4, 2013.

Dolores was a homemaker and worked as a baker for Westosha Central High School and Camp Wonderland. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, and loved to cook, bake, play cards and dance.

Dolores is survived by her children, Barbara Fleming, Rita (Perry) Mueller, Patricia (Gary) Glas, Mark (Therese) Terry, Theresa (Robert) Hozeska and Maria (Greg) Gillmore; grandchildren, Sean Fleming, Michael (Megan) Mueller, Jeremy Mueller, Amy (Pete) Foerster, Holly (Ryan) Graf, Adam and Derek Glas, Brian (Jessica) Terry, Taylor (Chad) Larson, Erica and Parker Hozeska, Ariana (Joel) Culbertson and Austin Gillmore; great-grandchildren, Lauren and Graham Foerster, Quintin and Bennett Graf, Riley and Chloe Mueller, Grace Mueller, Phillip and Oliver Terry, Dawson, Mariska and Liam Larson, Alia and Jada Culbertson; and two sisters-in-law, Virginia “Gin” Jazdzewski and Vida Terry. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings Harold Richter and Ruth Hofner and great-granddaughter, Tuesday Ann Terry.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Xavier parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may visit with the family on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

