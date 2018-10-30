Donna Mae Rego, 77, of Burlington, passed away Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Hospital – Froedert, in West Bend. Donna was born Oct. 2, 1941 to Frederick and Marie (nee Gelden) Sarbacker in Burlington. Her early life was spent in Bassett where she walked up the hill to grade school and later graduated from Wilmot High School. Following high school she attended beauty school in Racine and later attended Gateway Technical Institute for Nursing.

On Aug. 22, 1963 Donna was united in marriage to Leonard Rego in St. John’s Catholic Church in Twin Lakes. Following their marriage they spent the next 53 years of their life in Bassett. She lost the love of her life and best friend, Leonard, on Nov. 18, 2016.

Donna owned and operated Bassett Beauty Shop. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Burlington Garden Club, St. John’s Catholic Church and St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Donna liked helping others. She worked at Mount Carmel as a CNA and as an Ancillary at Lakeland Hospital. She was also a school volunteer at Wheatland Center School. After retirement she continued to do people’s hair in their homes. She was an ardent animal lover and she enjoyed gardening, quilting, and fishing. Donna treasured her family and loved vacationing with them at their cottages in Gordon and Tomah. She took great pride in her grandchildren, always encouraging and supporting all of their interests and endeavors. She was a constant presence in their lives through phone calls, cards and notes of love.

Donna is survived by her children, Melissa “Lissa” (Paul) Weis of Burlington and Patrick (Kay) Rego of Jackson; and grandchildren, Haile, Emme and Kelsee Weis, and Nathan, Adam and Michael Rego. She is further survived by other relatives and friends and will be missed by her faithful 4-legged companions Daisy and Miss Kitty.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Ray Sarbacker, Toolie (Larry) DeRome, Red (Dorothy) Sarbacker, and Babe (Bob) Kasken.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials be made to the Lakeland Animal Shelter in honor of Donna.

Donna’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. David Knight and his staff, at the Oncology Department at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Pleasant Prairie and all her friends and family for their care, compassion and support.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 at 2 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday from noon until 1:45 p.m. at the Church. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

