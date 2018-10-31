The Burlington Area School District will ask voters on Tuesday to support a $43.7 million facilities referendum that includes funding for a new middle school.

Most voters likely assume that if the referendum passes school property taxes will go up. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case in this instance – in fact, based on new figures provided by the state, the school district is predicting a 13.5 percent decrease in the equalized property tax rate needed to support the district’s tax levy if the referendum is approved.

That story and others pertaining to next Tuesday election can be found in Thursday's edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

TWO FOR THE SHOW: The Burlington High School and Catholic Central High School girls volleyball teams are both headed to the state volleyball tournament in Green Bay. BHS is headed back to defend the Division 1 title it captured in 2017 and CCHS is returning for the first time since it won it all in 2012.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT: Western Racine County voters will face a variety of choices for federal, state and county office in Tuesday’s election. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. Voters can find polling places and other specifics regarding the election by contacting their municipal clerk or visiting myvote.wi.gov.

DRUG CHARGES ISSUED: A Burlington man is charged with two drug offenses after a passenger in a car he was driving in April tumbled out of the vehicle and later died. Anthony E. Schmidt, 37, was charged Sept. 12 in Racine County Circuit Court with possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A JOURNEY FOR BALANCE: A Texas man rode his bike through the area recently as part of a 4,250-mile ride to spread a message of harmony in a politically divided country.

• GOING DOWN SWINGING: The Burlington High School boys volleyball team put up a fight before bowing to a powerful Catholic Memorial squad in WIAA sectional action Tuesday.

