Marian L. Overson, 81, of Union Grove, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Oct. 31, 2018.

Marian was born on Feb. 28, 1937 to Royal and Alice (nee Beatty) Peckham in Richland Center. On Jan. 28, 1989, she married Rodney Overson. They were married for 28 years until his passing on Dec. 15, 2017.

Marian had a very active life. She lived both in Union Grove and in Holiday, Fla., where she and Rodney spent the winter months. While in Florida, she was active with the entertainment committee of the Tiki Village Park, and a member of the Red Hat Society. Marian and Rodney always lived life to the fullest and he was the love of her life. She had many interests and loved to read, do crossword and jigsaw puzzles, travel and shop. She really loved sweets, especially chocolate. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marian is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Jeff) Braun; grandchildren, Amanda (Tom) Nehring and Adam (Danielle) Braun; great-grandchildren, Maxwell Nehring, Lillyanne Humberg, Emmalynne and Gwendalynne Braun; step-children, Ron (Sue) Overson, Sherri (Joseph) Gillam, Susan (Eric) Martinson, and Sandra Overson; step-grandchildren, Rondi (Lyle) Woodworth, Lindsay (Craig) Lykens, and Erin Martinson; step-great-grandchildren, Mallory Woodworth and Gillam Lykens.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rodney; son, Mark Fuller; brothers, Raymond and Roland Peckham; and step-son Rodger Overson.

Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will follow, officiated by Pastor Sue Leih. Burial will take place at Yorkville Cemetery on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 10 am.

Well-wishers may visit www.miller-reesman.com.

