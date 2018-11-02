Joan Mary (nee Szydlowski) Schauble, 93, of Paoli, Pa., passed away with her family and care technicians at her side on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 at Parklane at Bellingham where she was in residence.

Joan was an active member of St. Norbert Church in Paoli and played violin for many years at Daylesford Abbey in Paoli. She was an accomplished violinist and began her career touring with the North Carolina Symphony. After receiving her MS from University of Nebraska, Joan pursued teaching string instruments at Springfield Junior College in Springfield Ill., where she met and later married Herman Schauble, who taught Chemistry. Together, they eventually settled in Paoli, Pa. in 1964 after Herman became a professor teaching Chemistry at Villanova University. Joan continued to enjoy music, traveling, and the outdoors.

Joan was the loving and faithful wife of J. Herman Schauble for over 60 years; caring mother of two sons, Michael (Marci) and Patrick (Jen); and grandmother of four, Chris, Dave, Jackie, and Katie.

Relatives and friends may call on Sat. Nov. 10, 2018 from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Norbert Church, 50 Leopard Rd., Paoli, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s honor to: The Bethesda Project: Bethesda Project, Development Department, 1630 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 or online at https://www.bethesdaproject.org/give/.

Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. in Paoli, Pa. is serving the family.

