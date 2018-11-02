Donna Mae Questad passed away Oct. 22, 2018. She was born on Aug. 12, 1946, in Milwaukee to Eddie and Virginia (Lukowitz) Lemanczyk. A strong, devoted Christian woman, Donna was deeply involved in Branson Gospel at Hamners’ Variety Theater in Branson, Mo. She took great joy in traveling, cooking, and seeing Branson shows. She worked in a variety of fields, including insurance, and banking. Donna led an active life and left others with many treasured memories.

Donna is survived by her son, Shawn (Jennifer) Questad of Waterford; two grandchildren, Cassie and Dylan; a stepbrother, Glen (Diane) Lemanczyk; a stepsister, Diane Wagner of Milwaukee; step“mom,” Betty Lemanczyk of Milwaukee; two dogs, Blonde and Sashe; and a cat, Mojo.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Ron Questad and her daughter, Ronda Questad.

Memorial services were held on Sunday, Nov. 4, in the Hamner Theater in Branson, Mo., with Pastor Dave Hamner officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.

