A Burlington man is charged with two drug offenses after a passenger in a car he was driving in April tumbled out of the vehicle and later died.

Anthony E. Schmidt, 37, was charged Sept. 12 in Racine County Circuit Court with possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer smelled marijuana in Schmidt’s vehicle April 10 after Kevin Bass, 32, tumbled out of the car Schmidt was driving and ultimately died from his injuries. Schmidt acknowledged that he still went to pick up “weed” after his friend tumbled out of the car, according to the complaint.

Schmidt’s Meadow Lane apartment was searched, and police found three bags of marijuana, a wooden grinder and two smoking pipes, according to the complaint.

Last spring, City of Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson said his department initially requested a charge of failure to render aid to the victim against Schmidt. The Racine County District Attorney’s office ultimately decided there was not sufficient evidence to issue those charges.

Schmidt, according to police, drove away after Bass tumbled out of the car and suffered a severe head injury on West State Street near Kendrick Avenue about 7:15 a.m.

Bass was transported to Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington before being taken to Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, by Flight for Life helicopter. He died on April 13.

To read the rest of the story as well as more court news, see the Nov. 1 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments