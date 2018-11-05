John T. “Jack” Essman, Jr., age 88, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 with family at his side at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington. Jack was born in Waterford, to the late Rose (nee Krueger) and John T. Essman Sr. He spent his entire life in the Waterford area, attended St. Thomas Graduate School and graduated from Waterford High School. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War and was a proud member of the Essman-Schroeder American Legion Post 20, and Knights of Columbus in Waterford.

Jack married Rosemary Kerkman on Nov. 13, 1954 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in New Munster. He owned and operated Jack Essman Masonry and Cement in Waterford for many years. He was a lifetime member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church where he was a founding member of the Athletic Association, was a church usher for many years, and helped with the fish fry. He enjoyed sports, especially the Packers and Brewers, a good game of Sheepshead, and his yearly summer vacations in Eagle River. Most of all, Jack enjoyed the company of his family.

Jack is survived by his wife Rosemary; four children, Dan (Wendy) Essman, Teri (Randy) Welch, Judy (Terry) Felker, and Jim (Kelly) Essman; ten grandchildren, Ryan and Mike (Jodi) Essman, Lindsey (Jake) Molgaard, Darin and David Welch, Alyssa and Laura Felker, Nate, Matt, and Marina Essman; three great-grandchildren, Ava Essman, Ella and Caleb Molgaard; and by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, from 3 to 5:45 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street in Waterford. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 6 p.m. with a luncheon following services in the church hall. Public burial will take place on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas Cemetery.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Parish.

Jack’s family thanks the staff at Oak Park Place in Burlington along with the doctors, nurses and staff at Aurora Memorial Hospital and the Aurora Hospice Staff for their excellent care of Jack.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

