School referenda on ballot with federal, state, county posts

Western Racine County voters face a variety of choices for federal, state and county office in today’s election.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. Voters can find polling places and other specifics regarding the election by contacting their municipal clerk or visiting myvote.wi.gov.

The state’s top post is up for election with Republic candidates Scott Walker and Rebecca Kleefisch seeking re-election as governor and lieutenant governor against Democratic challengers Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes. Also on the ballot are Libertarian candidates Phillip Anderson and Patrick Baird, Green Party candidates Michael J. White and Tiffany Anderson, Independents Maggie Turnbull and Wil Losch and Workers Party candidate Arnie Enz who is running without a lieutenant governor candidate.

The state attorney general post is also up for election with Republican candidate Brad Schimel running against Democrat Josh Kaul and Conservative Party candidate Terry Larson.

On the ballot for secretary of state are Republican Jay Schroeder and Democrat Doug Lafollette.

Running for state treasurer are Republican Travis Hartwig, Democrat Sarah Godlewski and conservative Andrew Zuelke.

Other races on the ballot in Western Kenosha County are the following U.S. and state senate and assembly seats, county races and referenda:

Congress

Running for U.S. Senate are Republican Leah Vukmir and incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin. For U.S. House seats, Republican Bryan Steil is facing Democrat Randy Bryce and Independent Ken Yorgan in District 1.

State Legislature

In state Senate District 21, incumbent Republic Van H. Wanggaard is running against Democrat Lori Hawkins.

In Assembly District 63, incumbent Republican Robin Vos is challenged by Democrat Joel Jacobsen.

In the 32nd District – which includes the Bohners Lake area – Republican Tyler August, the incumbent, is seeking re-election against Democrat Katherine Gaulke in the 32nd District.

Jim Brownlow (D-Muskego) is running against incumbent Chuck Wichgers (R-Muskego) in an attempt to be elected to State Assembly District 83, which includes the Waterford area.

County offices

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, who is running as a Republican, is seeking another term. He is challenged by former longtime corrections officer at the Racine County Jail and current church pastor Joseph Buckley, who is running as a Democrat.

In the only other county office on the ballot, incumbent Republican Sam Christensen is seeking a return to the office of Clerk of Circuit Court. He is challenged by Democrat Connie Cobb Madsen.

Referenda

Three area school districts have referenda on today’s ballot. The Burlington Area School District is seeking permission to borrow $43.7 million for a new middle school as well as maintenance and security upgrades at other schools. The Waterford Graded School District is seeking permission to borrow $24.9 million for school improvements and safety upgrades and the Joint School District No. 1 in Union Grove, Paris, Dover and Yorkville is seeking $7.9 million for school improvement projects.

In addition to the school district referenda, Racine County voters will face three advisory referenda regarding marijuana:

Should marijuana be legalized for medicinal use?

Should marijuana be legalized and regulated for adults 21 years of age or older?

Should marijuana sales be taxed for state and local revenue?

