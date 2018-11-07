Vote totals from today’s midterm election are being tabulated in area county clerk offices and the results of the local races will be posted here as they are received.

Remember to refresh your browser often once results start rolling in. For full coverage, see this week’s editions of the Burlington Standard Press, Waterford Post and Westine Report.

Burlington Area School District Referendum passes

With all precincts in Racine, Walworth and Kenosha counties tabulated the unofficial total is 6,153 yes to 4,977 no. The district’s $43.7 million facilities improvement project, including a new grade 6 to 8 middle school, passes.

Union Grove Joint 1 Elementary School District Referendum passes

With all precincts counted, voters in the Union Grove Elementary School District approved the district’s nearly $8 million school improvement referendum 1,484 to 870. Plan includes four new classrooms, renovation of current spaces and maintenance to buildings and grounds.

Waterford Graded School District Joint No. 1

With 4 of 5 precincts reporting, it’s 3,964 yes to 2,849 no. District is seeking permission to borrow $24.9 million for facility improvements including an addition at the middle school and safety upgrades at all schools.

Racine County marijuana referendums in a landslide

With more than 98 percent of the vote counted, voters throughout Racine County overwhelmingly support legalization of marijuana for medical use (70,889 to 12,627); legalization of marijuana for recreational use (49,084 to 33,922); taxing of marijuana sales for state and local revenue (66,320 to 15,874)

63rd Assembly District

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is headed for re-election with 15 of 16 precincts counted. He leads Burlington Democrat Joel Jacobsen 15,118 to 9,483.

21st Senate District

Incumbent Republican Van Waanggard appears headed for re-election with all but one precinct counted in the district that spans western Racine and Kenosha counties. He leads Democratic challenger Lori Hawkins, 46,988 to 33,819.

32nd Assembly District

Incumbent Republican Tyler August prevailed over Democratic challenger Katherine Gaulke, 14,813 to 10,182, with all precincts counted. The district includes portions of Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties.

Racine County Sheriff

With 98 percent of the vote counted, incumbent Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling appears headed for re-election with a 49,208 to 33,521 lead over former jail employee Joseph Buckley.

Racine County Clerk of Circuit Court

With 98 percent of the vote counted, incumbent Racine County Clerk of Court Sam Christensen is locked in a tight race with Connie Cobb Madsen. Christensen leads 42,490 to 39,708

