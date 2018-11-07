After a three-tiered referendum plan took decisive drubbing in the spring of 2017, officials with the Burlington Area School District examined priorities and began building a new plan to address the district’s facility needs.

Only this time, officials decided to first ask how much residents are willing to pay and then built a facilities plan around that figure.

That referendum – a $43.7 million plan that includes construction of a new middle school – earned 55 percent voter support in Tuesday’s election.

The story of how that plan and a well-timed drop in the district’s projected property tax rate combined to win over voters tops this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

In addition to election news, this week’s newspaper is a special commemorative edition honoring the state champion volleyball teams from Burlington and Catholic Central high schools. Relive the glory in multiple stories and photos.

Copies of the edition will be on sale Thursday at retail outlets throughout the area. Subscribers will receive the newspaper with Thursday’s mail. To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s Standard Press:

INCUMBENTS RETAINED : Incumbent Republican state legislators Robin Vos and Van Wanggaard both won re-election Tuesday by comfortable margins. For the first time in eight years, however, the duo will have to work with a Democrat in the governor’s office.

: Incumbent Republican state legislators Robin Vos and Van Wanggaard both won re-election Tuesday by comfortable margins. For the first time in eight years, however, the duo will have to work with a Democrat in the governor’s office. 160 YEARS : Since 1858, when Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ was officially chartered, the congregation continues to serve the Burlington community. In recognition of 160 years, the church is welcoming members of the community to attend its seventh annual Heritage Sunday service and anniversary celebration on Nov. 18 starting at 10 a.m.

: Since 1858, when Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ was officially chartered, the congregation continues to serve the Burlington community. In recognition of 160 years, the church is welcoming members of the community to attend its seventh annual Heritage Sunday service and anniversary celebration on Nov. 18 starting at 10 a.m. OFFICER’S PASSION : City of Burlington police officer Bryan Wangnoss knew he wanted to get involved with the Special Olympics after seeing the international organization brighten in his niece’s life. Now he’s heading to the Middle East to represent the state in the international Special Olympics event.

: City of Burlington police officer Bryan Wangnoss knew he wanted to get involved with the Special Olympics after seeing the international organization brighten in his niece’s life. Now he’s heading to the Middle East to represent the state in the international Special Olympics event. COURT NEWS: A Burlington man charged with engaging in sex acts with a 13-year-old boy pleaded not guilty to multiple charges during an arraignment Nov. 1. Tyler L. Esposito, 19, was charged Oct. 24 in Racine County Circuit Court with four counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16 years old.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments