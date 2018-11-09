By Jason Arndt

Editor

Since 1858, when Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ was officially chartered, the congregation continues to serve the Burlington community.

In recognition of 160 years in Burlington, the church is welcoming members of the community to attend its seventh annual Heritage Sunday service and anniversary celebration on Nov. 18 starting at 10 a.m.

Along with a celebration, members who have been involved with the church for 25 years or more will be recognized, according to Rev. Robert Wang.

People attending the service will have an opportunity to reflect on the history of the church at 124 W. Washington St.

“This church has a longstanding history in the community, which a lot of our church members are aware of,” Wang said. “We have streets in town that are named after some members here.”

Streets named after members include Ida Bushnell, Oliver W. and Eunice C. Chandler, Lucius Conkey, Joel Conkey and Pilny Perkins, among others.

Additionally, according to Wang, some of the first citizens who settled in Burlington joined the church.

Historical archives, including more names and members, along with artifacts will be on display for the public to view during the Sunday service.

As Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ maintained its presence in the community, the church continued to focus on human rights, including involvement in the Underground Railroad.

“We were a church that was always pro-human rights and you could not be a member of this church if you had slaves,” Wang said. “There were people here that were involved in the Underground Railroad.”

