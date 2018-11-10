Wangnoss, of Burlington, to represent state in international games

By Jason Arndt

Editor

City of Burlington police officer Bryan Wangnoss knew he wanted to get involved with the Special Olympics after seeing the international organization brighten in his niece’s life.

His niece, Hailey Disch, was born with Down syndrome has blossomed since joining the Special Olympics.

“She got involved with some special needs cheerleading groups when she was in school and it just blossomed from there,” he said.

His fondest memory came when she won her first state Special Olympics medal a few years ago.

“The most exciting part was watching her get her first medal in the state games here in Wisconsin back around 2009-2010.”

Her progress, according to Wangnoss, encouraged him to become a Special Olympics supporter.

Wangnoss’ support includes assisting with coordinating and promoting Special Olympics Wisconsin events and fundraisers, notably the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which is a grassroots movement designed to raise awareness for the Special Olympics.

Wangnoss, who has been with Burlington Police Department for nearly two decades, said his involvement with the Torch Run intensified as the years progressed.

Earlier this year, Wangnoss received an opportunity raise global awareness for the Special Olympics, when he was selected to represent Wisconsin and the United States as a member of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg for Special Olympics.

With his selection, he will head to Abu Dhabi, where the World Games will be held.

“This is my first time going overseas,” said Wangnoss, adding the World Games is similar to the Olympics, which is held every four years in different nations.

Wangnoss, the lone law enforcement member from Wisconsin, will join Special Olympic athlete Zechariah Tietz, of Milwaukee, in the Final Leg.

The duo will carry the Special Olympics Flame of Hope to every corner of the United Arab Emirates, according to a news release.

Wangnoss looks forward to the cultural exposure and networking with other people from across the globe.

“I have never been over there for one, and never been on a plane that long,” he said. “The cultural experience and getting to meet all of the other officers that are going is exciting.”

To read the full story see the Nov. 8 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

