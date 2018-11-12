A Burlington man charged with engaging in sex acts with a 13-year-old boy pleaded not guilty to multiple charges during an arraignment Nov. 1.

Tyler L. Esposito, 19, was charged Oct. 24 in Racine County Circuit Court with four counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16 years old.

According to the criminal complaint, Esposito said he and the boy performed sex acts on each other three times – once at Wemhoff Park in Burlington and twice at the boy’s house in Burlington – when they were dating during the spring and summer.

The boy told police the acts were forced and included a forced rape and forced kissing, according to the complaint.

The boy said Esposito first touched him in the woods off the bike path in Burlington where Esposito also performed a sex act on him, the complaint states. At Wemhoff Park, the boy said, the two kissed, performed sex acts on each other and Esposito forcibly sodomized the boy, according to the complaint.

The boy said other sex acts occurred at the boy’s house when Esposito worked at the house next door during the summer, the complaint contends.

A status conference in the case is scheduled for Dec. 18.

For more recent court news see the Nov. 8 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

