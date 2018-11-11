A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8 for a Green Bay man found unconscious in his car in Waterford after using methamphetamine.

Harley S. Chastain, 21, was charged Oct. 29 in Racine County Circuit Court with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of felony bail jumping.

While under bond conditions on a Door County case of possession of methamphetamine, Chastain was found unconscious Oct. 28 in the driver’s seat of a disabled vehicle that was smoking at Highway 164 and Cornerstone Crossing. Police roused Chastain, who said he’s used meth earlier in the night, according to the complaint.

Four grams of meth, a smoking pipe, a plastic spoon and a digital scale were found in Chastain’s possession, the complaint states.

For more court news see the Nov. 9 edition of the Waterford Post.

