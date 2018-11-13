Barry Lawrence Poczekaj, 64, of Waterford, passed away peacefully in his sleep Nov. 7, 2018. Barry was born to Leonard and Ardis (nee Berendt) Poczekaj on Oct. 16, 1954 in Milwaukee. He was raised and attended school in the St. Francis and Wind Lake areas.

Barry worked in the construction industry as a drywaller, taper and finisher until his retirement. He was an avid fisherman as well as a hunter. He also liked hunting for and picking mushrooms, especially morel, button, grass and cauliflower. Barry enjoyed swimming in Waubeesee Lake, playing cards and a good game of chess with his dad.

Barry is survived by his loving parents; daughter Paula; grandchild Gaven; great grandchildren, Kaelen and Athena; brother Bob; sister Sandy Hansen, other relatives and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held on Nov. 16, 2018 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Mealy Funeral Home, 225 W. Main St. in Waterford. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy the family suggests donations to Barry’s family to be distributed as per Barry’s wishes

Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

