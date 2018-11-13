William Henry Marcell, 80, went to his heavenly home on Nov. 9, 2018, while holding his beautiful bride’s hand at their home Moorhead, Minn. He spent his last days surrounded by family, love and prayers.

Sweet William was born in Chicago on Feb. 4, 1838 (as he liked to joke) to Nancy (Whipple) and Robert Marcell. After attending Proviso East High School and Elmhurst College, he served in the Army for two years. On June 22, 1963, he married Judith Ann Hinz. They shared their first home in Addison, Ill., before moving to Wheatland where they raised their three children. The loving couple moved to Moorhead, Minn. in 2016.

Bashful Bill spent the majority of his adulthood building homes, additions, and remodeling. He loved figuring the pitch of a roof and the corresponding measurements with nothing but a scrap of two x four and his mental calculator. While trying to “retire” from construction, he sold real estate and insurance and finally found satisfaction in the purpose and camaraderie of delivering prescriptions to homebound patients.

In addition to building forty-three homes, Bill was an active member at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilmot, where he served as Sunday School Superintendent, member of Church Council and Congregational Chairman. He loved joking with the people he encountered every day, his red and blue flannel shirts and food that did not have too many spices.

Blue Eyes is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith Ann; his children, Christine Jensen (Rick Heintzman) and Chris; three grandchildren, Emily (Michael) Jetvig, Madison and Andrew Naylor; one great-grandchild, Thomas; brother, Bruce (Judy); brother-in-law, Mike (Elaine) Hinz; nieces, nephews and two uncles. He was preceded in death by his daughter Dawn, and siblings, Robert, Richard and Barbara.

The family would like to thank Bethany Nursing Home on University for their kind care of Bill for two weeks before he came home. With the help of Red River Valley Hospice and Griswold Home Health, the family was able to help care for Bill and be by his side as a source of comfort in his final days.

A service to honor Bill’s life will be held at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilmot at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2018. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Wilmot or Shepard of the Valley Evangelical Lutheran Church-Building Fund of West Fargo, N.D.

