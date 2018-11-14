It was 20 years ago Friday when a plot to kill staff and students and Burlington High School was discovered, sending shockwaves through the community and putting Burlington in headlines around the world.

In the two decades since then, school shootings have become a tragically regular occurrence and have changed the way schools everywhere handle security.

A special report in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press looks back on the events of Nov. 16, 1998, in interviews with those who were there and with the perspective of a much-different world in 2018.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

SKI SPOTTERS REQUIRED: After a recommendation by the Browns Lake Advisory Board and months of review, the Burlington Town Board created an ordinance requiring a water ski spotter on Browns Lake, but not Bohners Lake at Thursday’s meeting.

Jeff Koehler, of Burlington, is awarded one of six USO Heroes of Wisconsin awards. Koehler is stationed in the Middle East with the U.S. Army National Guard. ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS: Find out which local players were recognized as the best in conference for their respective sports during the fall season.

