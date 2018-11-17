Jordann Huisinga, senior
Volleyball is: a sport that I am passionate about, and has given me so many unforgettable memories and sisters. We went back to back because: we are a group of hard working girls who know how to compete for what we want. Biggest fear? clowns
What makes me happy? Making others happy.
Favorite team: Our team of courseeee
Hottest banger? “Eastside,” by Benny Blanco
Biggest goal rest of the year? Find a good college to go to, and just have a great last year at Burlington
Grace Peyron, senior
Volleyball is: my pride and joy.
Back to back: Because we made it our goal and had the edge and determination to get there
Fear? Ladybugs
Happy? My relationships with family and friends, reaching my goals
Team: Anything demon
Banger? East side
Goal: To build relationships and memories with my high school friends before I graduate and be carefree while staying successful
Laren Baldowsky, junior
Volleyball is: a sport that has provided me with memories and happiness.
Back to back? We work hard and compete with ourselves and others.
Fear? Career-ending injury
Happy: volleyball, my team, the gold balls
Team: B-town Demons
Banger? “Drew Barrymore,” by Bryce Vine
Biggest goal? Stay fit for next season
Emily Alan, junior
Volleyball is: the sport I grew up with as a child and will forever be a part of my life.
Back to back? We came into the gym every day and pushed each other to get better.
Fear? Heights
Happiness: my family and my friends
Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Banger: “Happier,” by Marshmello
Biggest goal: to keep my grades up and continue to make unforgettable memories
Morgan Klein, freshman
Volleyball is: a constant part of my life since I was really little.
Back to back? Because we were determined and ready to do the best we could and win state.
Fear? Death
Happiness: spending time with friends, family or teammates
Team: Demon volleyball
Banger: “Rich,” Maren Morris
Biggest goal? To make the best out of my first year of high school and enjoy the softball season when it comes this spring
Mackenzie Leach, sophomore
Volleyball is: my favorite sport.
Back to back? Our hard work and dedication
Fear? Heights
Happiness: playing volleyball
Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Banger: “Zeze”, Kodak Black
Goal? End the year with strong grades and enjoy the rest of the my sophomore year
Ally Meyerhofer, sophomore
Volleyball is: a competitive sport that I strive to become better at each and every practice and game.
Back to back? We were willing to do whatever it took to win, no matter how hard it was or how much time we spent at it. Our team’s chemistry is phenomenal.
Fear? Drowning and being in tight spaces
Happiness: Being around people I love
Team: Burlington Demons volleyball 2018
Banger: “Zeze”
Goal? Enjoy the rest of sophomore year while it lasts and receive strong grades, most importantly, make memories that will never be forgotten
Cayla Gutche, junior
Volleyball is: my life.
Back to back? We put our all into every practice.
Fear: heights
Happiness: my friends
Team: Green Bay Packers
Banger: “Thank you, next”, Ariana Grande
Goal? Have as little stress as possible and enjoy being in high school
Amanda Viel, sophomore
Volleyball: rocks.
Back to back? Our hard work and dedication
Fear: falling from heights
Happiness: spending quality time with my family and winning the gold ball
Team: 2018 Demons volleyball
Banger: “The Way Life Goes,” Lil Uzi Vert
Goal: To make it to state for track
Lexi Hill, senior
Volleyball is: my passion and has been since I was 12.
Back to back? Our culture and grit is like no other.
Fear: Semi trucks
Happiness: Making people laugh
Team: Oakland Raiders
Banger: “Flip the Switch,” Quavo & Drake
Goal? Focus on preparing myself for college and make the best of my last year
Camryn Lukenbill, sophomore
Volleyball is: my favorite thing to do.
Back to back? As a team, we have an extremely determined mindset.
Happiness: Having fun with friends or family
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Banger: “Look at you,” Seth Ennis
Goal: stay on top of my grades
Coley Haggard, senior
Volleyball is: a sport that has given me many new friends and unforgettable memories. We went back to back because: of our team’s ability to step up when it matters the most.
Fear? Needles
What makes you happy? Seeing my friends and family happy.
Team: Brewers
Banger: “Sunflower,” Post Malone
Goal: To figure out my college plans
Kaley Blake, junior
Volleyball is: my life
We went back to back because: every single girl on the team worked hard during practice, and we all had the same goal.
Fear: Bugs
What makes you happy? Seeing others happy
Team: Demon volleyball
Banger: “Drip too hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna
Goal: Doing the best I can in school, and managing my time well between club, school and coaching
Maddie Berezowitz, senior
Volleyball is: my passion, and I hope to be involved with it for a very long time.
Back to back? Our team was full of competitors that pushed each other every day at practice.
Fear: Losing ping-pong to my brother
What makes you happy? Playing volleyball.
Favorite team/athlete? Demon Volleyball
What’s the hottest banger right now? “Bottled up,” Dinah Jane
What’s your biggest goal the rest of the school year? Finish my senior year with strong grades and make my last memories with my friends and family
Sam Naber, sophomore
Volleyball is: a tradition in Burlington.
Back to back? We are driven, dedicated and determined.
Fear: getting yelled at by Mr. Lynch (Demons head coach)
Athlete/Team: Tyler Duesing, BHS sophomore
Banger: “We Are the Champions,” Queen
Goal? Finish my friend bucket list
Claire Walby, junior
Volleyball is: a sport I have played since I can remember and has brought so many joys to my life. It has given me so many new friends and a second family.
Back to back: We worked hard every day at practice to push ourselves and each other.
Fear: heights
Happiness: seeing others happy
Team/Athlete: Bucks/Giannis Antetounmkoumpo
Banger: “Everyday,” Logic
Goal: Have a great season for basketball and softball, get good grades and a good score on the ACT
By Mike Ramczyk
