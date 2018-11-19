John Michael Klebba, age 62, of Burlington, eternal life on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 at the Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa with his devoted wife “Brie” by his side.

John was born on Aug. 23, 1956 in Bad Axe, Mich. to John Peter Klebba and Margaret Emma Trepkowski. On Oct. 15, 2004, he was united in marriage to Brenda Moore.

John was an avid Michigan Wolverine fan and liked to golf and fish. He was a member of the Como Community Church and was employed at Strattec for the past 26 years. John wanted to make more memories with his wife Brie, so they began to plan different trips around the Unites States

John is survived by his wife Brenda (Brie); dog Snickers; daughters, Jennifer (Dan) Challe of Lake Geneva and Michelle (Mike) Barth of Delavan; seven grandchildren, Brooke, Skylar, Danyelle, Jacob, Emily, Stephanie and Kaitlyn; sister-in-law Arlene of Michigan; brother Donald of Michigan; sister Grace (David) of Michigan; sister Martha of Michigan; and sister Mary (Steve) of Wisconsin. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Bertha and brother Virgil.

A visitation is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 at the Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road in Lake Geneva from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m., Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Burial will follow at the Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in Kenosha.

Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva is serving the family.

