James J. Krupski, 81, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 at his home.

He was born in Milwaukee on July 20, 1937 to Harry and Anna (nee Boron) Krupski. He spent his early life in Milwaukee where he graduated from Notre Dame High School.

On April 18, 1959 in Cornell, he was united in marriage to Carol Anders. Following marriage, they made their home in Milwaukee. He has been a resident of Burlington since 1970. James was a quality control inspector for Harnischfeger. He was a third and fourth degree Knight of Columbus and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He loved baseball, and played slow pitch softball in his younger years. He also loved watching sports.

James is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Daniel (Judy) Krupski, Janet (Bradley) Hoff, Joseph (Tami) Krupski, Thomas Krupski, James Krupski and Susan (Florencio) Alvarez; grandchildren, Nicole (Paul) Letendre, Nathan Hoff, Ryan (Tabitha Rae) Hoff, Alexander Krupski, Elizabeth Krupski, Elaina Krupski, Lindsey Krupski, Jenna Krupski, Michael Alvarez, Ashley Alvarez, Jacob Alvarez, Crystal Brown, Casey (Mike Mayo) Brown, and Kelsey (Kaitlin) Clason; 16 great-grandchildren; and brothers, John (Kathy) Krupski and Robert (Janet) Krupski. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora At Home Hospice, Dr. Moran and Dr. Rein.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Carlos Zapata officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, Nov. 30 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Chapel.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

