Rosalie Erwin, age 75 (but she would say 29) of Waterford, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 surrounded by her family. Rosalie was born in Burlington on Jan. 21, 1943, to Louise (nee Henningfeld) and Norbert Hegemann. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Burlington. Rosalie married the love of her life, William Erwin on Oct. 6, 1962 at St. Mary’s of Dover Catholic Church.

The young couple headed off on the adventure of raising eight children. She loved baking, gardening, hosting numerous gatherings in their beautifully restored farmhouse, and volunteering, especially at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish. She so valued education that she returned to complete her degree as a Medical Assistant in her 50’s. She combined her love of children with her love of medicine to work in a pediatric clinic in Racine. Her other great love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They all brought her so much joy! She loved spending time with them and spoiling them rotten.

Rosalie is survived by her devoted husband William; eight children, Dale (Deborah) Erwin, Darlene Peterson, Rev. Michael Erwin, Pamela Crafton, Christopher (Shannon) Erwin, Wayne (Karyn Hall) Erwin, Matthew Erwin and Suzanne (Darren) Jonietz; grandchildren, James, Bryan (Esther), Jonathan (Jamie), Joseph (Neela) and Daniel Erwin; Michelle (fiancé Mike) and William Peterson; Zackery and Bryce Crafton; Austin and Kailee Erwin; Andrew, Elizabeth, Tyler and Jacob Jonietz; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Norbert (Joan), Connie (Jim) Schmaling, Shirley (Jack) Corbett, Karen (Kenneth) Kerkman, Gary (Joan), Roger (Dodie), Marvin (Linda), Mark (Ellen) and Greg (Lisa); brother-in-law Bill Schlicting; sisters-in-law, Mary (Ralph) Schopp and Pat Schneider; and by other relatives and countless friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her mother and father-in-law Victor and Mabel Erwin, sister Beverly, nephew Kurt, sisters and brothers-in-law, Eugene, Barbara and Ronald, daughter-in-law Denise and great-granddaughter Grace.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 from 9 to 11:45 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street in Waterford. Mass of Christian Burial with Reverend Michael Erwin presiding will begin at noon. Burial in the church cemetery will follow Mass.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Aquinas Parish.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Krouwer and Dr. Dan Johnson, along with the ProHealth Care Home Hospice Team for their special care of Rosalie.

Mealy Funeral Home is assisting the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

