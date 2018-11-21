In most recent years, property tax time – which coincides with the holiday season – usually meant a lump of coal for property owners.

The soon-to-be-sent tax bills for the coming year, however, have a bit of good news for many residents.

Both the City of Burlington and the Burlington Area School District have projected decreases in their tax rates, meaning many in the area will be paying less property tax for the coming year.

The primary reason, according to officials, is growth in overall property values due to the growing local economy. The city’s tax base had the added benefit of the closing of two tax incremental financing districts, which created an additional influx for the budget.

MURDER SUSPECTS HELD: Prosecutors contend four Racine men accused in the Nov. 15 shooting death of a Town Wheatland man planned to rob him because they believed he was an easy target. The robbery also left an unidentified woman hospitalized with serious injuries.

FAULTY FIRE GEAR: While the City of Burlington Fire Department has 50 sets of turnout gear for its firefighters, department officials found 20 of them do not meet National Fire Protection Association standards. Fire Chief Alan Babe, who is lobbying for replacements, told the Common Council his department looks to purchase new sets at a total cost of $20,080.

ROAD RAMP NEARS COMPLETION: With exception to the ramp connecting little-used Calumet Street to the Bridge Street overpass, all other work associated with a large-scale railroad siding project has been completed, a Canadian National Railway spokesperson said.

RAPE CHARGE FILED: A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 21 for a Lake Geneva man charged with trying to rape a woman at a Burlington hotel in 2017. Daniel R. Vekeroff, 42, was charged May 10 in Racine County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault.

WINNING START: The Catholic Central High School girls basketball team has had a winning start to the season. Read about the Toppers recent exploits along with previews of all of Burlington’s high school basketball teams.

