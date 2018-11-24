By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

After a robust discussion, Village of Waterford officials have denied a resident’s request to keep chickens in her backyard — for now, at least.

Brittany Reindl, who lives in the 300 block of East Division Street, went before the Village Board on Nov. 12 and asked to have up to four hens on her property.

Reindl has been keeping the feathered fowl in her backyard since February without obtaining the necessary permit. In her appearance before the board, Reindl said she was unaware of such a requirement.

The chicken-keeping scenario at Reindl’s residence came to light when adjacent neighbors Kenneth Heiser and Ashley Slaven aired a litany of concerns, prompting the village’s inspection department to dig into the issue further.

To read the entire story see the Nov. 23 edition of the Waterford Post.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments