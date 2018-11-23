Village scheduled to vote on spending plan Monday

By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

The Union Grove Village Board and department heads had one last preliminary review of the $2.56 million draft budget at a meeting recently.

Village Administrator Mark Janiuk said “no major changes” were incorporated into the draft document reviewed at the Nov. 12 meeting. Plans calls for the board holding a public hearing Nov. 26, with a final vote on the spending plan following immediately afterward.

The proposal in motion calls for a $2,736 reduction in the property tax levy, which is one of the village’s primary sources of revenue.

The 2019 levy clocks in at $1.814 million; a year ago, the village levied $1.817 million in taxes.

Last month, during the preliminary unveiling of the budget, Janiuk said several technical and big-picture realities have allowed the village to trim its levy figure.

“This is based on the village’s new growth numbers and the exemption by the state of certain personal property from the levy,” Janiuk said.

The mill rate also is set to decrease, from $6.47 per $1,000 of assessed value a year ago to $5.92 per $1,000 of assessed value for the upcoming budget.

Several factors have influenced both sides of the ledger in Union Grove’s 2019 budget, Janiuk said, including new contractual agreements with outside entities, in addition to a number of decisions made in-house.

Garbage and recycling collection, which is one facet of the municipal budget to undergo recent scrutiny, is set to decrease $5,500 — from the $212,201 earmarked in the 2018 budget for the service to $206,700 in the year ahead.

