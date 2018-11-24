Life sure seemed a lot simpler back in 1998.

You could actually go outside, breathe, take a walk and then return to class – without a teacher questioning it.

Yes, it was a banner era of open campus, lunch walks to Sentry and Hardee’s, and no cell phones and limited Internet.

In November 1998, I was a much lighter (100 pounds! Geez) version of my current self, fresh off a football season of playing quarterback and a bit lost after quitting basketball after one day.

Yup, one day.

I saw the rigorous practices associated with varsity basketball, and while I was fully confident I could’ve made the team, for some reason I didn’t have the same love for a game I grew up with since age 5.

A lot was happening beneath the surface, however, much out of my control.

I was spiraling out of control mentally, suffering from bipolar disorder/manic depression and floating through life undiagnosed.

While friends and girlfriends were fleeting, I was desperately trying to “fit in,” as I ignorantly didn’t know any better and thought being “cool” was what mattered in high school.

Long story short, I was involved in an embarrassing video a few weeks before the infamous “Plot to Kill” and my social life was about to change tremendously.

The following months involved being called a homophobic slur almost daily, being picked on by strangers and reverting to illegal practices (stealing, drug abuse) just to fit in with anyone, and I mean anyone, that would be my “friend.”

I was bullied at times my entire life, and I bullied kids, and after years it just became commonplace.

Sadly, it was what kids did to each other, as normal as playing football in the back yard or going to birthday parties.

But don’t get it twisted – I was still a good student with many friends and family that cared for me, along with a “jock” popularity from playing three or four sports most school years.

Add membership with the school newspapers and Forensics, and I wasn’t exactly Prom King, but people knew me and liked me.

Enter Jordan Rose and Kirk Warren, the two reported “ring leaders” of the five-person “Goth” crew, which intended to shoot and kill Burlington High School personnel, including the police liaison, principal, teachers and students.

Rose, Warren and their friends walked around town wearing all black trench coats, fitting the “Goth” bill of sadness, emotional kids that were obsessed with “death” and being “weird.”

I vividly remember Rose and other showing up at the city pool and starting stuff with kids, getting in fights for fun, but usually they were outnumbered by the “jocks” or “brains” or “normal” kids, you know, the ones who didn’t call attention to themselves by just wearing something simple like jeans or T-shirts or Nike shoes.

The rebellious nature of the “Goths” was a direct result of being bullied, shunned, neglected and rejected by society.

While kids beat them up, I wouldn’t be surprised if frustrated teachers understandably dismissed them years ago.

Whatever hell these Goths were in, it caused them to think it would be cool to shoot up the current Karcher Middle School, which was BHS at the time.

The meticulous plot, with a list and everything, was very close to happening, according to my longtime friend, whose dad was the police chief at the time.

The threat was as legit as they come, and exceptional preemptive action by then-principal Jose Martinez and his staff stopped what could have been Columbine before Columbine, which occurred only five months later in Littleton, Colo.

We didn’t know why we laughed at Jordan and Kirk and their friends, we just did it. It was what everyone did.

And that is where adolescence is so dangerous – we try so desperately to fit in, sometimes it doesn’t matter who, how or why we hurt people, because the end result benefits our reputation.

Every good teacher and person in a school setting encourages the youth, even the most troubled, and paints a picture of a bright future, one where fitting in and being popular doesn’t matter.

Because it doesn’t matter. Being cool absolutely doesn’t matter, when you owe $135 and you only have three days to pay or the lights go off in your apartment, and it affects your family.

Or when you learn your significant other is pregnant, and you will soon be a father or mother.

Did that time a kid called you a “Goth” 10 years ago really lead to your current situation, where a family is starting?

No, it didn’t matter in the big picture, but at the time, it hurt, and contrary to popular belief, words sting and stick in our minds, sometimes forever.

Resentment and hatred can form after repeated bullying or criticism or abuse, and people reach a boiling point.

Jordan, Kirk and the other three young boys were pushed to the limit, and they contemplated killing others and themselves, thinking it was the only way out.

I can’t speak for Jordan, but Kirk recovered quite nicely from the ordeal.

He attended UW-Waukesha with me, and we actually became acquaintences, catching up between classes if possible.

Only four years later, and he was a completely different person.

I eventually let go of my ego and desire to be accepted, and college allowed me to be myself.

It’s no coincidence that my current friendships were formed in my college years, most importantly meeting and falling in love with my wife.

There are ticking time bombs in every school.

Look at what we’ve become as a country in 20 years.

School shootings, and mass shootings in general, have become the norm, as misguided, ostracized youth continue to choose violent weapons to “solve” their problems, of course leading to death, destruction and sheer chaos.

Families have been destroyed, innocent children slain and lives ruined forever.

And to think, it all may have started in little Burlington, Wisconsin.

I remember being a junior at BHS when the Plot to Kill happened, and I was interviewed on television.

At 16 years old, I don’t think I fully grasped what was going on.

But now as a father of a school-aged child, I see the world much differently.

I can’t imagine the horror of a school shooting, the worry, the fear, the anxiety, the emotion, the raw pain – both internally and on others’ faces.

Now, teachers are taking safety courses, along with students, and districts are spending millions to improve security.

The days of walking into a school’s open door will never return, and that’s fine with me.

But school is and forever will be a safe place for children, come hell or high water.

While “thoughts and prayers” sound good in the media and show a modicum of care, it seems the next mass shooting is only a few weeks away, and we still are in shock at first and then we go on with our lives.

I believe no student can be forgotten or dismissed, especially those from troubled homes, ones where there is access to guns or parental neglect or abuse.

It sounds a bit silly, but singer Marilyn Manson hit it on the head in the bone-chilling documentary “Bowling for Columbine.”

“I wouldn’t say anything, I would just listen, and that’s what nobody did,” said the singer about the Columbine shooters.

Yes, Marilyn, listening is key, as every kid wants to be heard and understood.

We have a terrible gun problem in our society, but that’s for another column.

The issue of school shootings goes much deeper than guns.

It stems from treating others with kindness, respect and compassion.

Even then, bad things happen, and in the most extreme cases, violence erupts.

But all it takes is one.

So kids, talk to a new friend at school tomorrow, or invite the “nerd” to sit with you and your friends at lunch.

Parents, hug your child and love them as much as possible, hang out with them, laugh with them, go to the movies and share your dreams, ideas, fears and secrets.

There are little things we can do to make our schools safer places.

All it takes is the courage to choose love.

