Railroad officials say project 90 percent finished

By Jason Arndt

Editor

With exception to the ramp connecting little-used Calumet Street to the Bridge Street overpass, all other work associated with a large-scale railroad siding project has been completed, a Canadian National Railway spokesperson said on Monday.

Jonathan Abecassis, of Canadian National Railway, reports 90 percent of the track and signal work is done and the entire project will likely be finished by the end of the year.

“Before the track and signal work can be completed, the Calumet Street ramp needs to be completed in order to close the Robert Street crossing permanently,” he said.

Calumet Street provides access to St. Mary’s Park and the city’s dog park along the Fox River.

The Robert Street closure meets Canadian National’s plan of installing a double track at the location and reroute Calumet Street to the Bridge Street overpass.

According to Abecassis, to support the new ramp, which will be 15-feet above the original street, crews will need to construct a wall.

“A ramp is being constructed to carry Calumet Street up to Bridge Street,” he said. “In order to support the new ramp, a mechanically stabilized new earthen wall is being constructed.”

As part of the project, officials closed a northbound lane on Bridge Street, where they will tie in the new ramp, according to a City of Burlington Facebook post on Nov. 5.

The closure is expected to be in place until Dec. 7.

“The sidewalk along Bridge Street will be closed throughout this closure,” the social media post states. “Detour signage will be posted for the sidewalk. The bike path shall remain open.”

Abecassis said the ramp will offer access to the area east of the tracks when they close the Robert Street crossing.

