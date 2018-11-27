Charles “Chuck” D. Rowntree, 83, passed away at Angels Grace Hospice on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Surrounded by family, he was called to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Charles was born in Burlington on Sept. 15, 1935 to Donald F and Della D. (Hotz) Rowntree. He was a graduate of the Rochester Ag School in 1953. He served his country in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves from 1958 to1964. After serving, Chuck pursued his passion as a farmer while living on the family farm on Rowntree Road until he retired in 2000. Chuck also served his community by working for the county of Racine for 10 years. On March 17, 1962, Chuck married his beautiful bride and soulmate Carol. Together, they fostered many children in need before having three children of their own. Chuck and Carol also established C & C Homestead, a group home for the mentally handicapped, where they were able to change the lives of more than 20 mentally handicapped individuals over the course of 20 years. Chuck had a vibrant personality and would instantly light up a room with his infectious smile and joyous laugh. He was deeply loved by his friends and family.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Carol A. Rowntree; his brother Jim Rowntree; children, Tim Rowntree, Nancy Brannen, and Todd Rowntree; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Jane.

A celebration of Chuck’s life will take place on Wednesday Nov. 28, 2018 at the East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North Street in East Troy. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:50 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service. A luncheon of Chuck’s favorite foods will be served after. Private burial will take place at Rochester Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to East Troy Bible Church’s Missionary Fund.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

