Susan Elinor Jacobson, 74, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. She was the third child born to Elinor and John Lynch of Milwaukee. Susan attended grade school at St. Sebastian’s and St. Jude’s and after moving with her family to Burlington, Wisconsin in 1957, graduated from St. Mary’s High School (now Catholic Central), in 1962.

While a student at St. Mary’s High School, Susan, already steeped in culinary knowledge learned from her mother, won the Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow Award. She would go on to start and run her own catering company, Food for All Seasons, in San Francisco, Calif.

Susan also excelled at art, especially drawing. She would draw on anything she could get her hands on. An art major at Cardinal Stritch College, she continued to enjoy art in many capacities throughout her life. While never quite reaching the fame of Bob Ross, she would be the first to tell you about the tragic perm that very much resembled his at one point…

Susan was married twice but ultimately preferred, as she put it, “to have sole control over the TV remote.”

Susan worked in various capacities at Hi-Liter Graphics over many years. She started assembling ads for print and later joined the sales team. Sales was her specialty and she also worked for Bulletin Printing and Office Supplies during the early days of the Flexgrip pen.

These details about her life don’t really capture Susan though. Susan was kind. She was a loving sister and a good friend. She loved fun and silliness. She also loved The Green Bay Packers. And beware if you didn’t support them when they were on television in her house. She played lead kazoo in the Kazoo Band for Lynch Chevrolet in the Chocolate City parade for years. She invented, manufactured and distributed Hot Hips aprons and played a mean bridge game. She loved politics, cooking, her children, and Chevy Citations – having owned two. Susan was known for her food, laughter, and navy blue trench coats.

Even though much of her life was marked with sadness, grief, and disappointment, she kept her chin up and dealt with things as best she could. She was brave and willing to take a chance on things she believed in, even if it meant failure.

Susan is survived by her children, Mark (Carole), Adam (Jill), Elizabeth (Maury), Stephan, and Philip; by her brothers David (Judy), Dennis (Dian), Paul (Sue), John, Mark, Richard (Deborah) and their children as well as her extraordinary grandchildren, Simon, Archer, Harriet, and Anders. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Elinor Lynch, her sons, John and Neal; her sister and co-conspirator, Marguerite, and her sister-in-law, Patricia Lynch.

A Memorial Mass will be held on April 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church in Burlington.

Crown Memorial Center is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.anewtradition.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments