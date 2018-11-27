Carmen Lizbeth Willard Buell, age 62, of Belmont, N.C., passed away while surrounded by her family on Nov. 20, 2018 at Levine and Dickson Hospice House – Charlotte. She was born Oct. 22, 1956 in Lake County, Ill., to Wesley and the late Jean Ohlrogge Willard.

Carmen cherished family. She was devoted to her immediate family; her husband of 37 years, Jim Buell; her two sons, Alexander Prescott Buell of Bloomington, Ind. and Garrett Thomas Buell of Charlotte, N.C.; her sisters, Pamela (Wally) Facchini of Livonia, Mich. and Natalie (John) Trumbull of Lake Zurich, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.

Carmen built extended families wherever she found herself. In each of the cities she lived, Washington, Atlanta, Kansas City, Oakland, Milwaukee and recently in the Charlotte area, she shared love and hospitality to those she knew and worked with. Her creative eye and keen decorating talents made her home a reflection of her warm and welcoming personality. Carmen’s home was filled with sisters, nephews and nieces during holidays. Notre Dame band members, and others who could not get back to their own homes during the short Thanksgiving break, found a new holiday tradition at her table. She opened her heart and home to all of her sons’ friends, allowing them to become part of her broad family.

Carmen made deep commitments to the local schools and churches where she lived, particularly when books and music were involved. She volunteered and was employed in grade school libraries in Kansas, Wisconsin and North Carolina. Her creative library displays facilitated a love of books by many of the students she served. The various churches Carmen belonged to benefited from her creative decorating skills and behind the scenes devotion. In recent years Carmen served on church council, providing support to Holy Comforter Lutheran Church’s amazing music department.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Holy Comforter Lutheran Church in Belmont, N. C. with Rev. Micah Kearney officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in Carmen’s name to support the Waterford school libraries. Donations can be made to Waterford Graded School District with the memo “In Memory of Carmen Buell” and sent to 819 W Main Street, Waterford, WI 53185.

McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the family. Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com.

