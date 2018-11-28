Friends describe the late Joseph Riley as a “kind, sweet,” man. He was also viewed as a “soft” target by the men charged with shooting and killing him during a home invasion earlier this month.

Riley, a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Burlington, is remembered fondly by those close to him in a story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

The suspects in his shooting are described by prosecutors in a separate story as opportunists who saw Riley as an easy target for money and drugs.

Those stories lead this week's edition of the Standard Press, which will be available at retail outlets on Thursday.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s Standard Press:

• NEW MIDDLE SCHOOL EYED FOR 2021-22: Following taxpayer approval of a multi-million dollar facilities referendum in early November, the Burlington Area School District looks to begin the planning process on Dec. 10, when the School Board will start putting together a financing plan.

• RUNNERS SET NEW MARK: Although temperatures were at, or near freezing, the weather did not deter a record crowd from participating in the eighth annual Burlington Turkey Trot 5-kilometer run at Burlington High School on Thanksgiving day.

• BUSTED DRUNK: Two drivers with long histories of drunken driving were again charged with operating while intoxicated following separate single-vehicle crashes in Burlington over the holiday weekend.

• MERRY CHRISTMAS, CHARLIE BROWN! The Young Haylofters will present “A Charlie Brown Christmas” – the familiar tale of a Christmas season lost in commercialization by cartoonist Charles Schulz – for six shows this weekend. The youthful cast, directed by Julie Busch, will perform Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 4 p.m. The show will be presented at the Malt House Theater, 109 Main St., Burlington.

• GRAPPLERS GEARED UP: After falling just short of the state team championship final last season, the Burlington High School wrestling team is loaded and looking to complete unfinished business in 2018-19.

