They allegedly targeted victim for cash, marijuana

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Kenosha County prosecutors filed formal charges against four Racine men accused in the Nov. 15 shooting that killed a Town of Wheatland resident and injured a Twin Lakes woman.

The four who are charged with the first-degree intentional homicide of Joe Riley, 23, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, conspiracy to committed armed robbery and armed burglary made their initial appearances at the Kenosha County pre-trial detention center on Nov. 21.

Anthony L. Harris, 23, Demarco Hudson, 18, Augustine J. Sanchez, 20, and Markeith Wilson, 18, all held on $1 million cash bonds following the hearing, will appear for preliminary hearings Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, cash and marijuana were the primary motive behind the robbery, which was allegedly organized by Sanchez and Wilson.

Harris, the complaint contends, told investigators Sanchez and Wilson were the masterminds of the home invasion and learned about Riley through a girl they knew on Facebook.

“Defendant Harris said that they heard that the victim would have marijuana and cash and would be ‘soft,’” the complaint states.

Initially, the plan was to rob Riley on Nov. 14, the complaint alleges, indicating they paid a visit to his home in the 31500 block of 71st Street.

When they arrived, however, Harris told investigators he, Wilson and another man knocked on Riley’s door, but the Wheatland resident refused to open it.

The next day, Harris said, they decided to carry out the robbery, first meeting at Sanchez’s home in Racine with Wilson and Hudson to smoke marijuana and organize the home invasion.

As part of the plan, Sanchez borrowed his girlfriend’s black sedan, which he used to drive the three others to Riley’s home in Wheatland.

When they arrived before 10:27 p.m., according to the complaint, Sanchez parked the sedan and remained in the vehicle while the other three broke into the home armed with handguns.

To read the full story pick up a copy of the Nov. 29 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

