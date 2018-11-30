Young Haylofters present classic tale this weekend

The Young Haylofters will present “A Charlie Brown Christmas” – the familiar tale of a Christmas season lost in commercialization by cartoonist Charles Schulz – for six shows this weekend.

The youthful cast, directed by Julie Busch, will perform Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 4 p.m. The show will be presented at the Malt House Theater, 109 Main St., Burlington.

Tickets for all shows are $5 and are available online by visiting the Haylofters website – thehaylofters.com – and clicking on the “Get Tickets” link. There is a service fee for each ticket purchased online. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door prior to the shows.

According to Busch, the show is based on the classic animated Charlie Brown television special in which the whole Peanuts gang discovers the true meaning of Christmas.

She provided the following synopsis:

When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees in everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor.

When an attempt to restore the proper holiday spirit with a forlorn little Christmas tree fails, he needs Linus’ help to discover the real meaning of Christmas.

The Young Haylofters production features Jacob Busch in the title role. The other main characters include Elliot Decker as Snoopy, Rose Pinter as Lucy and Gabe Gotcher as Linus.

Rounding out the cast are Josie Reeseman as Sally, Elinor Decker as Violet, Noelle Voegeli as Patty and Cecelia Eastridge as Freida.

The band features Tommy Martin as Schroeder (piano), A.J. Ivkovich as Pig Pen (drums) and Josh Gruber as Shermy (bass).

The stage crew includes Maddie and Jonathon Morrell, and Quinn Turke.

