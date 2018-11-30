A fireworks display will highlight Absolutely Waterford’s 20th annual Winter Wonderland Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 1.

And this year’s “Winter Sparkle” is not the only addition to the merriment. Volunteers from Absolutely Waterford have teamed up with the village, local businesses and civic groups to also offer ornament decorating, a s’mores station and ice skating.

“Our winter parade is a holiday tradition that local families and those from surrounding areas have come to enjoy for two decades,” said Dawn Brummel, Absolutely Waterford Main Street manager. “We are pleased to be able to celebrate the season with the community by expanding this event throughout our historic downtown.”

Brummel said parade-goers can expect the usual holiday favorites to make their way down Main Street like Santa and Mrs. Claus waving atop a fire engine as well as some new surprises. Racine’s recently restored calliope will wheel down the street sending out seasonal sounds of yesteryear while the Racine Zoo will showcase its own “Merry Zoomas.”

The parade begins at Waterford Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St., and ends at the Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St. Parade participants will assemble between 4:30 and 5:15 p.m., and the parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m.

During the parade, hot drinks will be available at Doc’s on the Fox parking lot, 232 N. Milwaukee St., and the ice-skating rink at Milwaukee and Main streets. Fox River Christian Church will provide s’mores at the ice-skating rink and give away hot beverages at its 238 E. Main St. office.

After the procession, a tree-lighting ceremony, performance by carolers and pictures with Santa will take place at the library.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m., families are invited to Marty’s Fiesta Hall, 201 W. Main St., for free cookie and ornament decorating.

The Winter Sparkle fireworks display is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be set off from the municipal lot on Second Street. According to officials, the street will be closed during the event, but the show will be visible from the library and the lot at Milwaukee and Main streets.

Organizers are asking parade-goers to help spread Christmas cheer by donating packaged goods to benefit Love Inc. Drop off sites from 4 to 8 p.m. include Marty’s Fiesta Hall, the library, the ice-skating rink and Waterford Police Station, 415 N. Milwaukee St. The library is accepting donations for anyone who would like to drop off items before the festivities.

Suggested items include soup, canned tomatoes, pasta, rice, canned chicken and tuna and baking items.

More information can be obtained by visiting absolutelywaterford.org or calling (262) 534-9000.

