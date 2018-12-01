By Dave Fidlin

A Village of Union Grove panel recently reviewed spending plans linked to the village’s three utilities for the year ahead.

Members of the village’s Water, Wastewater, Storm Water and Streets Committee combed through the financial documents at a meeting Nov. 19.

According to documents in the committee packet, the village’s sewer utility budget is set to increase $38,932, to a total of $1.3 million. Last year’s budget for the utility clocked in at $1.26 million.

Changes in the sewer utility budget include a number of increases on the expense side of the ledger. Allocated funding toward electricity, for example, is set to rise from $98,500 in 2018 to $115,000 in the year ahead.

The utility also is anticipating increased costs in such areas as laboratory equipment, chemicals and vehicle usage.

The water utility’s budget is set to decrease, according to documents, based on anticipated revenue and expenses in the year ahead.

Net income in the water budget was set at $1.06 million in 2018. In the year ahead, it is being trimmed to $1.05 million.

On the expense side, utility officials are anticipating allocating more funding toward purchased power — from $52,000 in 2018 to $58,000 in the year ahead. Also expected to rise are chemical treatments, from $35,000 this year to $38,500 in 2019.

Lastly, the village’s storm water utility budget has been set at $256,500 in the year ahead, up from the 2018 budget of $254,700.

Changes to the storm water utility budget in the year ahead include an increased allocation toward labor dedicated to catch basins, from $20,000 in 2018 to $25,000 next year.

Also set to increase in the upcoming year is the storm water utility’s overall maintenance costs, from $10,000 this year to $14,300 in the year ahead.

The trio of utility budgets is one piece of a larger puzzle comprising Union Grove operations.

Outside of the utility funding plan is the village’s general operations budget, which has been set at $2.56 million.

The levy, one of the village’s major sources of revenue, has been set at $1.814 million, based on tentative figures. A year ago, village officials set the levy for the 2018 budget at $1.817 million.

Last month, Village Administrator Mark Janiuk said several technical and big-picture realities point to the $2,736 reduction in the tax levy.

“This is based on the village’s new growth numbers and the exemption by the state of certain personal property from the levy,” Janiuk said of the various scenarios at play.

Janiuk said another key piece information — the mill rate — also has come into sharper focus.

A year ago, Union Grove’s mill rate was $6.47 per $1,000 of assessed value. This year, it has been set at $5.92 per $1,000 of assessed value.

