Audrey L. Rosenthal, age 84, of Waterford, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. She was born March 13, 1934 in Burlington. She bowled in two bowling leagues, was an avid reader, loved watching game shows and playing cards. She loved her family and fur babies, dog, Zeke and cat, Abbey.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Susan) Rosenthal of Flowery Branch, Ga.; daughters, Gayle Rosenthal of Waterford, and Tricia (Everett) Wood of Punta Gorda, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Audree Rosenthal, Holly (Shawn) Biersteker, Michael (Alicia) Senft, Alex Senft, Everett Wood, Jordan Wood, Riley Wood; and four great-grandchildren, Aiden and Owen Biersteker, and Jackson and Carter Senft.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Paul Rosenthal, and parents Alexander and Mable Engel.

Funeral services will be held at Buford First United Methodist Church on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Buckman officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at the church prior to service. Another memorial service will be held in her hometown of Waterford at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buford First United Methodist Church, Rise Service Fund, P.O. Box 329, Buford, GA 30515 in memory of Audrey Rosenthal.

Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. To express condolences, please sign online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.

