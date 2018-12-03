Jeffrey Paul Victor, age 52, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2018 after a long, courageous battle with alcoholism. He was the son of the late Joseph E. and Barbara (nee Weber) Victor.

Jeff was a truck driver and heavy equipment operator his entire life. He enjoyed watching his son play baseball and was an avid bass fisherman. He practiced catch and release, yelling “Tuna” when he caught a fish and regularly kissing it before release. Jeff also enjoyed snowmobiling and rarely missed a NASCAR race.

Jeff is survived by his son Justin, his mother Barbara, brothers, Greg (Mary) and Mike; nephews, Joe (Annalyse), Jim, Jacob and Austin; nieces, Tina and Hannah; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Joseph.

Jeff was a kind and generous man and will be missed by all who knew him. Peace brother.

A private family funeral will be held on a future date.

Any memorials can be sent to “The Dewey Center” 1220 Dewey Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53213.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

