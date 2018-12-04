Cheryl R. Przybylka, age 56, passed away Nov. 28, 2018 at Lakeview Specialty Hospital in Waterford. She was born Apr. 14, 1962 to the late Reginald and Evelyn Hunt.

Cheryl was a beloved sister and friend. She had a very strong and determined personality. In spite of many health problems over the years she never lost her faith or the will to keep pushing forward. She was kind hearted and compassionate, doing whatever she could for those closest to her; including taking care of her mom and being there for her siblings and other family members.

Cheryl will be dearly missed by her loving siblings, Denise (Brian) Dahlman, Ron (Cindy) Hunt, David (Becky) Hunt, and Debra Schneider. She is further survived by nieces and nephews Heather (Josh) Jones, Brittany Dahlman, Angelica (Justin Morsbach) Dahlman, Nathan (Jessie Kirchoff) Hunt, Matthew (Carrie) Hunt, Nicholas (Jacquie) Hunt, Andrew (Jessi) Hunt, Jessica (Andy Gross) Hunt, and Thomas Hunt; great nieces and nephews, Theodore Jones. Kayla Hunt, Taylor Hunt, Leland Hunt, Brinley Hunt, Aubrie Helm, Karter Helm, and Westin Helm; and other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Cheryl’s life will be held on Sunday Dec. 9, 2018 at Community United Methodist Church. 455 S. Jefferson Street, Waterford. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:45 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service. Private burial services will be held at a later time.

Memorials to the family to be donated for Medical Research Scholarships are suggested.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

