By Chris Bennett

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

A scoring drought of more than four minutes led to a loss for the Waterford Union High School boys basketball team Nov. 30 in a non-conference game at Greendale.

The Wolverines notched their first win of the season Nov. 27 in a non-conference game at home against Cudahy (1-1).

Waterford (1-2) opens Southern Lakes Conference play tonight at Wilmot.

Coach Paul Charapata said Waterford trailed Greendale (2-1) 28-27 with 10:40 left in regulation before going cold from the field.

“We couldn’t get any closer than eight at 43-35,” Charapata said. “We had several open looks, but couldn’t find the bottom of the net.

“We played an aggressive defense, creating turnovers and forcing Greendale to work for its shots.”

The Wolverines trailed 24-21 at halftime, and were outscored by the Panthers 24-18 in the second half.

Willie Ketterhagen led the Wolverines with 13 points. Gavin Roanhouse grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

Ketterhagen hit a 12-foot jump shot out of a time-out with 15 seconds left in regulation to give the Wolverines the lead for good against Cudahy.

Cameron Glembin sank two free throws with eight seconds left in regulation to help secure the victory.

“Our guys played a really good final minute to get us the lead and finish the game,” Charapata said. “That’s something we were unable to do last season.”

Waterford led Cudahy 27-18 at halftime, but the Packers outscored the Wolverines 26-20 in the second half to get back in the game.

Charapata praised the Wolverines’ defense, and the effort of Roanhouse and Trevor Hancock as rebounders as Ketterhagen as a leader, in the early portion of the season.

“Our defense has been the key to keeping us in games and, as a team, we must continue to believe in this process,” Charapata said. “We must make more of our open shots to give us an opportunity at the end of the game.”

