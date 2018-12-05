For every local resident who believes he or she has no voice in local government, now is the time have your voice heard.

Local offices – ranging from city councils to town and village boards and school boards – will appear on the ballot this spring, which means it’s time for candidates to step up and answer the call to serve.

Candidacy paperwork is now available at local municipal clerk and school district offices for residents who have the urge to serve – whether it is for altruistic reasons or because they’ve got an ax to grind with their current public servants.

Potential candidates have until Jan 2 to file their paperwork to earn a spot on the ballot.

SUSPECTS BOUND FOR TRIAL: Despite objections by their attorneys, four Racine men accused in the Nov. 15 shooting death of Joseph Riley, of Wheatland, were bound over for trial, which will be before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell.

Topper Hall at Catholic Central High School in Burlington is where holiday magic will happen starting 7 p.m. Thursday, when the Catholic Central Theater Association premieres “A Christmas Carol,” which continues through the weekend. The play blends the talents of students and community members. REMEMBERING GEORGE BUSH: Before President George Herbert Walker Bush died on Nov. 30, the former Commander-in-Chief made many stops nationally and internationally, including a visit to the City of Burlington 26 years ago. Bush, seeking re-election in 1992, visited Burlington as part of his Whistlestop Train Tour aboard the “Spirit of America” on Oct. 31 that year.

• LAST-SECOND WIN: A late free throw by Bennett Wright sent the Catholic Central Hilltoppers to victory and has the team off to a strong start this season. Check out results from all the local high school teams in this week’s sports section.

