Students, community come together for retelling of classic tale

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Topper Hall at Catholic Central High School in Burlington is where holiday magic will happen starting 7 p.m. Thursday, when the Catholic Central Theater Association premieres “A Christmas Carol,” which continues through the weekend.

The presentation is the classic tale of the miser Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by four spirits, including his old business partner Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

The ghosts encourage Scrooge to embrace the holidays and show generosity towards others.

Catholic Central junior Sarah Naber, who plays Mrs. Fred, is one of 12 Catholic Central students in a cast of more than 50 people.

“The community should see magic, lots of fun and laughs,” Naber said. “It is a classic. What’s not to like?”

According to Director Abby Galstad, since the holiday classic involves dozens of people, members of the community were brought in to help with the production.

The cast, Galstad said, includes general physicians, nurses and even people from outside of the Burlington area. Students from St. Mary, St. Charles and St. Thomas (Waterford) Catholic schools are also part of the production.

“I knew that for us to do a show of this size, we will need more people,” she said. “It has always been a dream of mine to do it.”

She said community involvement in the school production is a first for the Catholic Central Theater Association.

“This our very first year and it is our hope to do it every four years,” she said.

To read the entire story see the Dec. 6 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

