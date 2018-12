Chloe Watson, 5, and her sister, Clara Watson, 2, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus Saturday at the Waterford Library after the tree lighting. The tree lighting ceremony usually follows the Christmas parade, but the parade was postponed a week because of rain. Absolutely Waterford’s 20th annual Winter Wonderland Christmas parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8. (Photo by Tracy Ouellette)

