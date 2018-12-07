Mayor Hefty remembers late president’s visit

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Before President George Herbert Walker Bush died on Nov. 30, the former Commander-in-Chief made many stops nationally and internationally, including a visit to the City of Burlington 26 years ago.

Bush, seeking re-election in 1992, visited Burlington as part of his Whistlestop Train Tour aboard the “Spirit of America” on Oct. 31 that year.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty said Bush’s visit was easily one of the most memorable encounters she has had in her mayoral career.

Hefty remembered the phone call from a Secret Service official who requested a meeting with her at the former McDonald’s in downtown Burlington to assess the city’s security and surroundings before he arrived.

The Security Service determined the area had too many properties, and instead, opted to have Bush speak at the Burlington Train Depot at the corner of Commerce (now Pine) and Kendall streets.

In addition to the Secret Service, other officials were eager to offer their help, Hefty said.

“People wanted to help,” she said. “It didn’t matter if you were Republican or Democrat, people recognized that we were having a president in our city.”

Although brief, Hefty said her meeting with both President Bush and his wife, Barbara, was memorable because they were both congenial and respectful.

“Personally, my family and I got to talk to President Bush and Barbara for probably maybe five to 10 minutes,” said Hefty, who remembered Bush taking her son, Brett, aside for a photo.

“He and Barbara were so respectful, anything you heard people saying the last couple of days, I would say that was him.”

To read the entire story see the Dec. 6 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

