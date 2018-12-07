Karlyne M. Bordson-Carr, 82, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Karlyne was born in Madison on March 11, 1936 to Leslie and Margaret (nee Olson) Bordson. She spent her early life in Madison, where she graduated from the Wisconsin Academy in Columbus and Madison Business College.

Karlyne was a resident of Burlington for the last 22 years. She was a certified nursing assistant and an owner/operator of a home health care business. She spent the majority of her life caring for others. She was a member of the Raymond Seventh Day Adventist Church. Karlyne was passionate about music, and played the piano, organ and marimba. In her younger years she played in the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. She taught piano lessons for many years. She loved spending time with her grandkids.

Karlyne is survived by her children, Mark (Mary) Carr, Marcia (David) Brown, Peggy (Dave) Baumeister, Margie (Pete) Giese and Michelle (Cesar) Martinez; 21 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren with two on the way, and two great-great grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Sylvia Carlson; and former husband and friend, Gary Carr. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Jill, son Michael and great-grandson Elijah.

The family would like to thank the staff at Kensington Care for their exceptional care during this time.

Services for Karlyne will be held Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with Pastor Zachary Payne officiating. Friends and relatives may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

