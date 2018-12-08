Four defendants are bound over for trial

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Despite objections by their attorneys, four Racine men accused in the Nov. 15 shooting death of Joseph Riley were bound over for trial, which will be before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell.

Kenosha County Commissioner Loren Keating, who listened to arguments at a Friday preliminary hearing, believes prosecutors demonstrated probable cause a felony was committed.

“I do find that the state has demonstrated probable cause felonies were committed,” Keating said, noting the defendants likely committed at least one of the felonies they have been charged with.

Anthony L. Harris, 23, Demarco Hudson, 18, Augustine J. Sanchez, 20, and Markeith Wilson, 18 – all held on $1 million cash bonds – are charged with multiple felonies in addition to first-degree intentional homicide.

The four, according to their criminal complaints, are also charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide of a Twin Lakes woman, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and armed burglary. They are also charged with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

They are accused of storming into Riley’s home with guns drawn and shooting Riley and the Twin Lakes woman, whose name has not been released.

Keating’s decision comes after he heard testimony from Kenosha County Sheriff’s investigator Troy Barnett.

