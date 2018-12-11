



Richard A. “Dick” Finster, 82, of Lyons, passed away on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 at his home.

He was born on May 17, 1936 to Ferdinand and Myrtle (nee Lois) Finster. He spenthis early life in the Burlington and the New Munster areas and graduated from Burlington High School.

On Feb. 15, 1958 he was united in marriage to Shirley Weinberg at St. CharlesCatholic Church in Burlington. Following marriage, they lived on a couple ofdifferent farms in the local area. In 1970, they purchased the Lyons farm in which he lived on until his death. Shirley preceded him in death on June 21,2017.

Dick was a dairy farmer and sold seed corn. He was a member of St. Joseph CatholicChurch and long time member of the Elkhorn Moose Lodge. He loved to hunt and fish, bowl and play dart ball. He also belonged to a CB club and a snowmobile club.

Dick is survived by his children, Tammy (Dennis) Wesemann, Cal (Tena Fredrickson) Finster, Fred (Sue) Finster and Jason Finster; grandchildren, Nathan and Jody Dulceak, Trisha, Jessica and Calvin (Whitney) Finster, Bailey (Conrad) Hilke, Aschley (Travis) Scott and Michael (fiancé Mikayla) Finster; and 13great-grandchildren with one on the way. He is further survived by his brothers, Don (Eva) Finster and Dennis (Rita) Robers; sister Dianne Robers and other friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Marion Robers; wife Shirley;daughter Juliette Dulceak; and grandsons Lucas Michaels and Todd Wesemann.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Aurora At Home Hospice for their care during this time.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday Dec. 15, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends can visit with the family onSaturday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

