A local non-profit group has plans to build a multi-venue performing arts center on a prominent piece of land in downtown Burlington.

The details of that plan, how the group will pay for it and the potential it has to transform aesthetics and tourism in the community are presented in the lead story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Copies of the newspaper will be on sale at retail outlets throughout the Burlington area on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday mail. To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s Standard Press:

• RESTAURANT REOPENS: Under new management and with a new chef, B.J. Wentker’s began welcoming back customers on Nov. 23, eight months after the historic triangle tavern closed.

• ICE FESTIVAL EXPANDS: Unlike the first two years, when the City of Burlington held its Ice Festival for one day, the 2018 event opening this weekend raises the bar for the festival. That improvement, according to Mayor Jeannie Hefty, comes as the festival is extended to two days to accommodate the state Ice Carving Competition.

• COACH AGREES TO PLEA BARGAIN: The former Wind Lake Gymnastics Center owner and coach accepted a plea bargain on charges of possessing child pornography and video recording children while using the bathroom at a hearing Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.

• ALDI EXPANSION OK’D: The City of Burlington Plan Commission approved a site plan application for an expansion of the Aldi grocery store at 2009 Lynch Way on Tuesday. The expansion, according to city consultant Tanya Fonseca, is to accommodate the store’s growth in the area.

• ALL-AREA VOLLEYBALL: This week’s sports section unveils the 2018 All-Southern Lakes Area volleyball team from a pool of players that produced three state championships. And the Player of the Year is…?

comments