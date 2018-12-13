Facility would transform riverfront property

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

A local non-profit group is making plans to build a multi-venue performing arts center that would transform a prominent area of Burlington’s downtown along the Fox River into a year-round entertainment complex.

The project, which is spearheaded by retired orthopedic surgeon Dr. Thomas Niccolai at the behest of Mayor Jeannie Hefty, is eyed for the area that currently includes the Malt House Theatre, the Western Racine County Service Center, Roger’s Auto and Centaur Forge.

The property is bordered by Jefferson Street on the north, East State Street/Adams Street on the south, Main Street on the east and the Fox River on the west.

The project has an estimated cost between $8 million and $15 million, according to Niccolai, and would be paid for by a private fundraising campaign.

Hefty said the proposal would preserve a prime parcel of riverfront property for use by the public.

“This is going to be something spectacular for not only Burlington but the area,” Hefty said Tuesday. “(The goal is to) make something that’s going to stand out for the entire region.”

She said the proposal would not only fill a need for a larger and more professional performance venue for local theater groups, but could also attract regional and national touring productions and concerts.

While she is using her position as mayor to help spur the project, she stressed her involvement is personal and the City of Burlington and it’s taxpayers would have no direct involvement in the project or its costs.

Niccolai said the preliminary plans call for:

A 30,000- to 35,000-square foot building;

An 800-seat main auditorium, convertible to 400 seats, with fly space (a theater term for sufficient overhead space that accommodates rigging to hoist lighting, scenery, special effects and other production aspects);

A separate 99-seat studio theater/concert room;

A 50- to 60-foot square black box for approximately 125 to 200 people;

A set shop;

A sewing room with space for costumes for shows under production;

Shared dressing rooms and green rooms;

A small recording studio;

An off-site shop for set building and storage of sets and costumes;

An outdoor bandshell;

A park with riverwalk; and

Parking

To read the entire story, including details about property acquisition and fundraising, see the Dec. 13 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

