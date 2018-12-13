Joan M. Yanny age 90, of Milwaukee, formerly of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2018 at Jewish Home and Care Center in Milwaukee. Joan was born in Appleton, to the late Gerald and Lydia (nee Matheys) Van Ryzin. She spent her early life in Wauwatosa and was a graduate of St. John’s Cathedral High School. Joan also attended Union Grove Teachers College. She was a full-time elementary teacher for St. Francis Xavier in Brighton, and later substitute taught in Waterford and Burlington. Joan was very proud to be a founding member of the Racine County National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI) chapter, a cause she held special and dear to her heart.

Joan is survived by children, Mary, Mark (Christine), Thomas, James, Michael (Lori), Ann (Tom) Angel, Therese Wensel and Stephen; grandchildren, Luke (Nancy Lor) Yanny, Jacob (Lisa) Yanny, Rebecca Yanny, Claire (Corey Harris) Angel, Aaron Wensel, Cayla (David) Cleppe, Josh Lang, Giovanni Jaquez and Aaron Tejon; great-grandchildren, Connor, Abigail, Mason and Lucy; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert Yanny; and brothers Gerald, Robert, Joel and John Van Ryzin.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 from 10 to 11 a.m. with Memorial Mass beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 108 McHenry St. in Burlington. A luncheon will follow Mass in the church basement. Inurnment with her husband Robert will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at 2 p.m. Friday. Please meet at the cemetery.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to Racine County NAMI chapter, donate online at: https://www.namiracinecounty.org or drop off memorials on Friday in Church.

The family wishes to thank the Staff of Jewish Home and Care Center in Milwaukee for their special care of their dear mother and grandmother Joan.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

